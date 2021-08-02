Pakistani culture tour exhibition inaugurated in SCODA

The launching ceremony of Pakistani Culture Tour Exhibition in Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Area (SCODA) Gandharas Smile was held in Qingdao.

The ancient Gandhara civilization has left indelible footprints in the realm of arts, architecture, cultures and spiritually.

The most enduring feature of Gandhara is its art which mesmerizes the world with its artist brilliance, innovation and intense devotion. It is learned that the central figure of Gandhara is Lord Buddha, which has also been exhibited at the center display of the hall, CEN reported.

Chairing the session, Wang Zihai, Executive Director of Pakistan China Center (PCC), highlighted that under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a great deal of projects that benefit people’s livelihood, including energy, roads, ports, economic parks, agriculture, science and technology, and education, are taking root and bearing fruit in Pakistan.

Belt and Road Initiatives promotion of the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit, and the promotion of people’s livelihood are very consistent with Gandhara’s broad-mindedness in embracing the achievements of different civilizations.

Ms. Syeda Saira Raza, Press Attache, Pakistani Embassy in China, stated at the occasion that while celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, it is also an opportune moment to celebrate the achievement of ancient Gandhara civilization on the common heritage of the two countries.

As the Gandhara civilization has early linkages between two countries, it is pertinent to mention that many Chinese marks including Fa Xian and Xuan Zang braved the hand journeys to arrive at the famous Buddhist seminaries in Pakistan.

They carried back with them not only the light of wisdom and spiritually but also the warm sentiments of brotherly love and respect which underlines our present fraternal ties, Ms. Saira Raza further explained.

According to Hao Guoxin, member of the Party Working Committee and Deputy Director of the Management Committee of SCODA, the Pakistani Culture Tour Exhibition will open a window for citizens to understand Pakistani culture to further enrich the Pakistani elements of SCODA, and become an important microcosm of the cultural dialogue between China and Pakistan.We have also interspersed the major events since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in the exhibition to further promote and highlight the long-lasting friendship between China and Pakistan, which is deeper than sea. It is learned that Gandharas Smile is the virgin exhibition of the Walking into Pakistan series, more wonderful civilizations will be on display.