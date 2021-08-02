NHA launches afforestation campaign

The National Highway Authority (NHA) in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on directives of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed, has launched Afforestation campaign under Clean and Green Pakistan program.

The NHA General Manager Maintenance (Punjab-North) Mr. Iftikhar Ahmed Sajid and Maintenance Unit Lahore team planted trees in collaboration with Izhar Steel Private Ltd. In this connection, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was also signed between the National Highway Authority and the Field Sports Conservation Society for tree planting along the Lahore Eastern Bypass at the NHA regional office, Punjab North.

Another MOU was also signed between the NHA and Grana.Com to effectively carry out the tree plantation campaign.

According to details, tree plantation is underway along Lahore Eastern Bypass Project. Furthering this activity Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rahat Amanullah Bhatti from Muridke also planted trees under the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Lahore Eastern Bypass Project with cooperation of National Highway Authority and National Highways and Motorways Police officers.

Similarly, a tree plantation campaign was also undertaken at Karachi Northern Bypass Project by PTI leader Mr. Haleem Adil Sheikh. NHA’s Shikarpur Maintenance Unit also planted trees on N-65.

Chairman NHA Captain (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha has also issued special instructions for tree plantation along national highways and motorways under the Clean and Green Pakistan Program. This tree plantation campaign will also be continued in upcoming days.