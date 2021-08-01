Tyler Cameron celebrates making Jenifer Aniston her new friend

The famous reality TV star Tyler Cameron celebrates making Hollywood A-lister Jenifer Aniston her friend.

During a chat with E! News’ Daily Pop, the Bachelor Nation he extended his admiration pulled back the curtains on a run-in he had with the Friends alum at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

He said,”She’s like, ‘Hey, how are you?’ “I was like, ‘Are you talking to me? I’m good, how are you?’ And I’m like, Jennifer Aniston knows who I am. I can just quit now”.

Adding that,”I went back to the table and told me mom, ‘Jennifer Aniston knows who I am! She just said hi to me!'”.

Gushing over his girlfriend Camila Kendra, he said, “She is the most beautiful girl in the world. We make each other very happy and we have a good time. It’s pretty simple as that.”