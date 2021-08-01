Sharon Stone opens up about threats of losing job for suggesting team to get vaccinated



American actress Sharon Stone, on Sunday, opened up about the threats of losing job she received after rejecting to work with unvaccinated crew members.

According to the details, a video shared by Deadline SAG-AFTRA national board member indicated that the actresses was being threatened not to suggest any of the cast members to get vaccinated.

She added, “Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won’t”.

“Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will,” she added.

She went on to say that it was “ridiculous … that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work.”

Stone said,”I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — that I will be working for with Membership First — will be safe for us to go to work”.

She went on to say that she was, “not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn’t either.”

She said, “Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I’m so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today”.