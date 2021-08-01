Priyanka Chopra challenges cousin Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling

Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday, has openly challenged cousin and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra for arm wrestling.

The versatile actress hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram this Saturday where one of her fan asked her whether she can beat cousin Priyanka Chopra in arm wrestling.

Parineeti candidly answered “Naaa I think she (Priyanka Chopra) would beat me.”

After actress’s reaction caught public attention, Priyanka, openly challenged Parineeti for the arm wrestling.

The White Tiger actor said “Y don’t we try it the next time u’re home @parineetichopra.’

Moreover, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor.

While, Priyanka Chopra has recently wrapped up her Text For You project this year.