There is not one but two Pakistans

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday lashed out at the government for its criticism of the lockdown in Sindh, stating that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers would be the ones responsible if the Covid situation in Karachi became similar to India’s, a private TV channel reported.

“If coronavirus spreads in the province or in Karachi like [it did] in India then Khan sahab and his ministers will be responsible,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The PPP chairman said that the current back and forth is sending a message of “not one but two Pakistans” and pointed out the lockdowns placed by the PTI government on various cities in Punjab in the wake of rising cases.”They are undermining our efforts when in Karachi, the biggest economic capital of the country, the positivity rate is more than 30 per cent,” he said.

Bilawal said the Delta variant was “100pc more infectious” compared to the original virus, adding that it was the federal government’s responsibility to take care of every citizen. “Instead of taking care of us […] we are being called jahil (illiterate).”

Bilawal hit back at the government for its cavalier attitude, adding that this demonstrated that the government wanted to politicise all issues, including people’s health and lives. “They are not ready to do anything themselves and don’t let anyone else do anything.”

Bilawal said if government ministers were not satisfied with the policies adopted by the province then they should’ve “stayed quiet” and tried to help. “Instead they are sabotaging the Sindh government’s steps to protect the people.”

He said the federal government had access to and looked at the same data available with the Sindh government including the extent of the disease spread in Karachi.”They knew that the Sindh government would have to adopt such strictness. [Despite] this, people’s health and lives are being played with due to political reasons,” he said.