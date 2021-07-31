Coronavirus crisis only getting worse

The national tally on Saturday of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 66,287 as 4,950 more people tested positive for the deadly virus.

Sixty-five patients died on Saturday, 59 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and six perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh, followed by Punjab.Out of the total 65 deaths, 26 were under treatment on ventilators.There are 3,187 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 70 of them admitted on Friday in various Covid-dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The national Covid positivity ratio on Saturday was recorded 8.46 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 39%, Lahore 21%, Peshawar 28% and Karachi 18%.The maximum oxygen beds were occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 39%, Karachi 55%, Abbottabad 45% and Peshawar 33%.Around 319 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 58,479 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 21,578 in Sindh, 18,571 in Punjab, 10,036 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,536 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 2,400 in Balochistan, 859 in GB, and 1,499 in AJK.Around 940,164 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,029,811 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 24,145, Balochistan 30,289, GB 8,096, ICT 87,304, KP 143,673, Punjab 356,211 and Sindh 380,093.