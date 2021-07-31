Pakistan urges ICC to take cognisance of BCCI’s propaganda against KPL

Shehryar Khan AfridiChairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi Saturday urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take cognizance of vicious agenda of the Board of Control of Cricket in India who is threatening international cricketers to prevent from taking part in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and using cricket for India’s political and hegemonic designs.

While addressing a press conference here at the PID over the allegations made by South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs against BCCI, Shehryar Afridi asked the cricket playing countries and cricket boards to stand against the Indian hegemonic designs and frustrate Indian vicious designs and hold flag of global sports as sports is fundamental human right.

The focus of the press conference was India’s interference in the KPL, and how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pressurizing and threatening the foreign players to ensure they pull out of the KPL.

Flanked by President of the KPL Arif Malik and CEO Chaudhry Shehzad, Shehryar Khan Afridi while responding to the the threats hurled by the BCCI to prevent International cricketers from partaking in the Kashmir Premier League2021, said India shouldn’t politicise the KPL which is a gentleman’s sport. Shehryar Khan Afridi told the media that the Indian BCCI is threatening International cricketers of their security. He said that no international cricketers must know that Pakistan would provide the KPL a head of state level security to KPL and the international cricketers.

He also urged the BCCI of India not to suffocate Kashmiris as cricket is a gentleman’s game.

Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan would keep working to provide fundamental human rights to Kashmiri youth and their talent, culture, habitat would be highlighted and projected at all levels. He said the KPL is purely commercial venture and India should not politicise the Kashmir Premier League 2021. He said the KPL and the Kashmiris would rise & shine and India cannot suffocate Kashmiris.

Shehryar Afridi said they won’t allow India to sabotage the KPL and won’t take into consideration any ill-plans of India. Shehryar Afridi also stated that he was sickened at the kind of antics that India was resorting to by its vicious propaganda against the KPL. Shehryar Afridi also stated that the KPL will help in the promotion of tourism as well as the culture of AJK. Shehryar Afridi lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board and its Chairman Eshan Mani and its CEO Wasim Khan for fully backing the KPL through and through and saod that being father of Pakistan Cricket, PCB is there to support KPL and Kashmiri culture would be highlighted at all froums.

Arif Malik added that these hurdles are not just limited to the foreign players, but India is threatening even the commentators and broadcasters from participating in the KPL.