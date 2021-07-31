Zardari denies owning New York apartment

The PPP co-chairman and former president, Asif Ali Zardari has submitted his reply to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a New York apartment case. He denied owning the expensive apartment in Manhattan. “I had sold out the apartment the same year I purchased it,” the sources quoted him as saying in the reply he filed through his lawyers.

The former president stated that he didn’t hold any public office when he bought the flat, adding he went to the United States (US) for treatment. He accused the corruption watchdog of subjecting him to vengeful action.

The bureau had served him a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment. He subsequently obtained pre-arrest bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest at the hand of the NAB.