Farrukh asks Bilawal to submit ‘rigging’ evidence to ECP

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Saturday asked the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to submit evidence to the Election Commission or other relevant forums, instead of crying over ‘rigging’ in Azad Jammu and Kashmir polls. Giving reaction to the PPP chairman, in a news statement, he said it was his father Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif who had introduced bribery in the elections. Both the political parties [PPP, PML-N] used to spend huge amounts of money before the elections and doubled it after coming into power. He asked Bilawal if it was his father [Zardari] who had set records in corruption, money laundering and fake accounts. Farrukh said PML-N and PPP should learn from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s struggle against fraud in 2013 general elections and did not use ‘rigging’ only to the extent of allegations. Imran Khan, while in opposition, struggled for years to open four constituencies after the 2013 general elections, he added. He said Bilawal has lost his senses after a humiliating defeat in Azad Jammu and Kashmir general elections, adding that he did not see any election campaign till 2023 general elections.













