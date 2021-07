Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has slammed Indian government for failing to check the spread of Delta variant of Covid-19. In a tweet on Saturday, the minister said that the world was close to victory in its war against the pandemic but the irresponsible handling of Modi government has again pushed us into a deep trouble. He said the failure of Indian extremist government led to spread of Delta Variant and we are again at the mercy of the virus.