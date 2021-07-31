CM wants drainage work completed on urgent basis

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to complete the drainage work of low-lying areas on an emergent basis, keeping in view the rains in Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities.

The chief minister directed the commissioners of the relevant divisions and WASA officials to utilize all-out resources for drainage from low lying areas. He said that all necessary machinery should be utilized for ensuring the drainage work in minimum time. He asked WASA officials and administrative officers to complete the drainage work under their supervision. He further directed to ensure the implementation of the water drainage plan too and to keep the traffic flow smooth through effective traffic management. He said that citizens should not face any traffic difficulties.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held at CM’s office in which commendatory certificates were distributed among those officers who exhibited outstanding performance on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and during Eid holidays. The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest of the ceremony. The Chief Minister gave away certificates of appreciation to the officers whose performance was excellent during the sanitation campaign on Eid-ul-Adha. Lahore Waste Management Company took first place on the podium, Bahawalpur stood second and Sialkot was on the third position. Whereas in local governments, the performance of Gujarat and Okara achieved first and second position respectively. The chief minister lauded the efforts of the political and administrative team for taking timely and excellent sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. He said that performance is a key to win the people’s trust and the only way to earn goodwill for the government as well. He assured his full support to those officers who will leave no stone unturned in serving people. he stressed upon officers to discharge their obligations with the same spirit. He further stated that serving people is not only a duty but also a divine blessing. The Chief Minister said that his political and administrative team worked hard on Eid-ul-Adha and got appreciation. Concerned officers need to be encouraged and appreciated for good performance. He congratulated the officers and said that this year on Eid-ul-Adha, you all won the hearts of the people with your hard work. He said that the provincial ministers and the administrative team worked round the clock to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore. He especially lauded the services of The Chief Secretary Punjab in this regard. Usman Buzdar said that he is paying visits to each district for inspecting the sanitation condition and other issues. Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood ur Rashid said that everyone showed excellent performance on Eid-ul-Adha under Punjab CM’s supervision and for the first time such excellent cleanliness arrangements were made in the cities of Punjab including Lahore. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that the political and administrative team delivered according to the vision of CM Punjab and the people also appreciated their performance. Provincial Minister for Education (Schools) Murad Rass said that the sanitation arrangements were largely appreciated by the citizens of Punjab especially Lahorites. SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Usman Buzdar is our captain and his team has exhibited outstanding performance. The previous governments spent billions of rupees for sanitation arrangements whereas the incumbent government has taken far better cleanliness measures with only a quarter of the money as compared to the past. Secretary Local Government Noor ul Amin Mengal said that apart from Eid-ul-Adha, 2.25 lakh tonnes of remaining were disposed of, which is a record. He termed the CM’s appreciation of the officers for their excellent performance a good omen. Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Murad Ras, SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Principal Secretary to CM Tahir Khurshid, Secretary Local Government Noor ul Amin Mengal and concerned officers attended the function.

Separately, Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has achieved another milestone as Mines & Mineral department has made a record collection in the head royalties for the financial year 2020-21. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that for the first time in the history of the province, the Mines & Minerals department has collected an amount of Rs. 10.19 billion whereas Rs. 58 crore were received in the head of excise duty. Usman Buzdar said that Mines & Minerals Department has shown outstanding performance adding that the incumbent government has empowered every department and their secretaries to deliver. He further stated that this strategy has yielded positives results as working independently improved their performance significantly as well.