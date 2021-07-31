Clash of the Titans

When the PML-N’s phoenix had arisen from the flames of prison to pick up reins three months ago, Islamabad was mesmerised by his turb-charged politics and reconciliatory rhetoric. For, months of spewing venom against the establishment had cast the Lahori Lions in a far unacceptable light. Though his niece’s fiery speeches had, undoubtedly earned her a massive public appeal, politics in Pakistan cannot function on the crutches of slogans alone.

Now, rumours mills are working overtime these days. Top party leadership has handed the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election results a frozen mitten. Protest calls against the infamous rigging are once again the order of the day and there are even plans of knocking at the doors of law. Amidst such high temperatures, Leader of the Opposition is being said to not take the drastic defeat in his stride. The word around town points to a disgruntled Senior Sharif who apparently has a bone to pick with senior management. He believes failure to lend an ear to his strategy has resulted in such a humiliating loss. With his scion promising to take up the matter to the PML-N supremo, his threat to leave the party’s presidency is the proverbial last nail in the Jati Umra’s coffin. Known for his no-questions-asked loyalty to older Nawaz, the former CM was certainly handed a losing bargain. As the seeds of confusion go down deeper, all is not well within the house of Sharifs. So much for playing a lifetime of politics on the basis of familial unity.

The fissures were visible from miles away. First, it was the practical uncle locking horns with toughliner Maryan Nawaz over a PDM dinner. His invitation to PPP and ANP was immediately followed by caustic expulsion calls by Mayam and her cronies. While Shehbaz could not be more clear about treading a path of his own–far too detached from the mainstrem stinging narrative-Maryam believed in building upon her onslaught against the government. Shehbaz clearly has his eyes set on 2023. Yet, the new gamechanger is still interested in playing dirty games. Nevertheless, the direct casualty of this clash of the titans has been PML-N, breathing its last as its head honchos are busy cutting the very branch they’ve been reigning from. Call it a twist of the fate but Shehbaz’s excpetional governance in Punjab, especially Lahore, has always been the posterboy for his party’s clarion call for its voters. The heavy–visible–investment in infrastructural development even managed to make the voters overlook the seemingly neverending list of scandals swirling around the PML-N. Even though nothing is set in stone yet, how would the Sharifs manage to pull a rabbit out of their election hat sans Shehbaz’s whirlwind contacts with the powers-that-be. It is no secret that had he been given the breathing space to stitch a deal with the militablishment, Islamabad would have landed in dire straits. With them not being in power, there are no megaprojects or laptop schemes to entice votebanks with. Not anymore. *