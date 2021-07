Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving the record Rs410 billion revenue collection in July, 2021. “As of now collection is Rs410b which is highest ever in month of July and around 22pc above required target for the month”, Imran Khan twitted. The Prime Minister described the record revenue collection in July as a reflection of the government’s policies for sustained economic growth and revival.