Steven Yeun and Emerald Fennell among latest invited to be Academy members

Minari star Steven Yeun, Promising Young Woman actor Laverne Cox and writer-director Emerald Fennell are among the 395 names invited to be Academy members this year. The annual list, down in size from usual years (last year saw 819 invites), represents another step forward for the group with regards to diversity. The names included are 46% female and 39% from under-represented racial groups. “To enable steady future growth and to ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members, the number invited to membership was limited to roughly half that of recent years,” the Academy said in a statement. The list is also 53% international with 49 countries outside of the US represented.













