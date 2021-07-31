Pakistan batsman Azam out of Windies T20Is after blow to head

LAHORE: Pakistan batsman Azam Khan was taken to hospital after suffering a blow to the head during training on Friday in Guyana, and has been ruled out of the second and third T20I against West Indies. The 22-year old, who made his debut earlier this month against England, is learnt to have been struck by a fast bowler. According to a PCB release, a neurosurgeon has recommended an observation period of 24 hours following which he will be reassessed on Monday. His availability for the fourth and final T20I will depend on the reassessment. Azam did not lose consciousness and was wearing a helmet at the time he was hit. Pakistan and West Indies took part in a rained-out first T20I in Barbados on Wednesday, with only nine overs possible. Since being called up to the national side, Azam hasn’t yet had the chance to nail down a fiercely-contested middle-order slot ahead of the T20 World Cup squad announcement, with this series the last T20I engagement before Pakistan name their squad. He came in to bat in the last over on debut, and got out cheaply in the game that followed, only to be dropped for the decider against England. All three remaining games will take place in Guyana, with Saturday’s contest the first of back-to-back weekend games, before the final match on Tuesday. The T20Is will be followed by two Tests starting August 12 and 20, and both will be played in Kingston.













