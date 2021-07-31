Empty venues ‘not as much fun’, says Rapinoe

TOKYO: Megan Rapinoe scored the penalty that took the United States into the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals but the Women’s World Cup winner is unimpressed by the lack of atmosphere at games, with Covid-19 restrictions leaving venues empty.After their quarter-final against the Netherlands ended 2-2 following extra-time, Rapinoe’s spot-kick sealed a 4-2 shootout on Friday that set up a last-four meeting with Canada in Kashima.Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who made an important stop from Lieke Martens nine minutes from the end of regulation, stepped up with another pair of big saves in the shootout before Rapinoe ended the match.”The atmosphere is absolutely nothing, especially in a huge stadium,” said Rapinoe. “I mean, I was kind of just like ‘end it’. I much prefer playing in front of 50,000. It is way more fun. The entertainment value decreases when it is just the camera people behind. We practice penalties just like that all the time, because we are doing them in training. So we have got used to an awkward, empty stadium, so maybe that gave us a little bit of an advantage.”













