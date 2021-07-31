Esra Bilgic expresses grief over loss of lives amidst forests’ fire sweep Turkey

Famous Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan expressed her grief over the uncontrollable fire that broke out in 17 forests of Turkey.

According to the details, the renowned Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, said she is in ‘indescribable sadness’ after hearing heartbreaking news of four people getting killed and over 180 injured in forest fires in Turkey.

Esra, taking it to Twitter, stated, “I am in indescribable sadness. We are not prepared for any disaster.”

Adding that, “Why did you leave the forest entry bans to today? Why can’t we take action against anything?”

As thousands of firefighters put out fire across the Mediterranean resort regions of Turkey´s southern coast, the recent reports indicate four people dead while more than 180 injured.

It is pertinent to state here that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that an investigation had already been launched to probe into the matter of how the fire broke out.