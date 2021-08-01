Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 1 August 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93880 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 109500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 1 August 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 109500 Rs. 100374 Rs. 95813 Rs. 82125 per 10 Gram Rs. 93880 Rs. 86056 Rs. 82145 Rs. 70410 per Gram Gold Rs. 9388 Rs. 8606 Rs. 8215 Rs. 7041

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.