Federally Administered Sectors in Sindh to operate on predetermined SOPs: NCOC



The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced that the Federally Administered Sectors would continue to operate in accordance with the predetermined standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the Sindh government imposed restrictions on various sectors to break the disease cycle prevailing in the province.

The Sindh government has imposed various restrictions from July 31 to August 8 in view of the growing prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, the Forum said.

In addition to the exemptions given to some sectors in the notification issued by the Sindh Government, the following Federally Administered Sectors would also continue to operate in accordance with the predetermined SOPs.

“Aerial or flight operations will continue as usual in accordance with pre-determined SOPs. Railways will continue its operation with 70% passengers,” the Forum decided.

However, the Forum also directed instructions to minimize the number of staff in Federally Administered Offices and perform their duties as per COVID-19 SOPs.

Pakistan Stock Exchange and related services would continue to operate as usual, the Forum announced.