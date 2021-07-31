Punjab reports 728 cases of Coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab’s health department reports 728 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours.

During this time, eight more people in Lahore died of coronavirus, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

The test positivity rate in the province was 3.9 percent, with 6.8 percent in Lahore, the provincial capital. Rawalpindi had a positivity ratio of 7.4 percent, Faisalabad had a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent, and Multan had a positivity ratio of three percent.

With the addition of new Covid-19 cases, the total number of active cases in Punjab has risen to 12,743.

In the last 24 hours, 18,571 coronavirus tests were performed, yielding 728 positive cases.

To avoid virus infection, the health department has advised people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

With 380,093 virus infections, Sindh province is the most affected in the country, followed by Punjab, which has reported 356,211 cases. With 143,673 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list.

So far, 87,304 new infections have been reported in Islamabad, 30,289 in Balochistan, 24,145 in AJK, and 8,096 in Great Britain.

Pakistan also accelerated vaccination efforts to combat the disease, administering a total of 28,743,225 COVID-19 vaccine doses on July 31, including 22,638,911 partial doses and 6,104,314 two doses.