Policeman arrested for exposing body parts to woman while arresting her sons in Lahore

LAHORE: A Lahore cop was suspended from service after a video of him exposing his naked body parts to a woman went viral on social media. He was arrested on charges of abusing her while she was entering a police van.

A trainee assistant sub-inspector of the Shadbagh police station can be seen insulting the woman and exposing himself during the arrest of the woman’s two sons.

Operations DIG Sajid Kayani suspended the cop after the preliminary inquiry into the matter.

The Punjab police gave an update on Twitter saying the policeman has been suspended, a case was registered against him and he was arrested on the orders of Punjab IG Inam Ghani.

He has been suspended, case registered against him and arrested on the orders of IG Punjab Inam Ghani. He will be dismissed from service and convicted too. What is a crime for others is a crime for a police officer too. — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) July 30, 2021

The Punjab police said that the cop would be dismissed from his job in addition to being convinced; adding that what is a crime for others is a crime for a police officer too.

The cop could be seen making obscene sexual gestures at the woman and abusing her in the video.

According to the suspended law enforcer, he was on patrol duty when he heard the sound of aerial firing. He said he reached the site and arrested a young man named Mehboob.

Mehboob’s brother Mahmood came to rescue him, but was also arrested, the policeman said, adding that the mother of the boys then “forcibly” got into the car to rescue her sons.

Kayani said that respecting citizens is necessary and obscenity won’t be tolerated in any case.