Pakistani meme set for NFT auction on World Friendship Day

A Pakistani government employee Asif Faza Rana in 2015, announced that he was no longer friends with Mudasir, blowing up the internet.

Little did he know that due to the meme his world would never be the same again.

Six years later Rana will be selling an NFT of the image he once shared on Facebook, known as “Friendship Ended with Mudasir” on World Friendship Day.

While the original image has spawned a slew of homages and knockoffs in the Friendship ending with X/ Now Y is my Best Friend format, the non-fungible token will be available for purchase on July 30.

“Thematically, it would be a great time to market and launch this meme, due to its impactful relevance.”

NFTs have grown in popularity as a way for people to buy digital artefacts using crypto/blockchain technology.

Mike Winkelmann’s NFT artwork sold for $69 million in March, sparking a heated discussion about the new technology.

As for Mudasir, he and his friend rekindled their friendship in late 2015.

Asif said at the time, “Before Salman always thought Mudasir was the best for me.”

“When Mudasir and I were frequently angry with each other, Salman always worked out a solution for us, but when Salman and I were angry with each other, Mudasir never worked out a solution for us.”

We’ve seen a rise in NFT interest and investment due to the craziness of the bull market and crypto hype around coins like “doge” (thanks to influential figures like Elon Musk).

“Everyday: The First 5,000 Days,” minted on February 16, 2021, is a prime example of this. The captivating piece later sold for a staggering $69,346,250 at auction, proving that NFTs are here to stay.

The post has received over 47,000 reactions, 56,000 shares, and 27,000 comments on Facebook since it was published.

One cannot simply leave a viral piece vanilla, as one cannot leave many other viral pieces. We’ve seen multiple iterations of ‘friendship ended,’ with references to movies, anime, and even political culture.

These creations aided in the meme’s adoption and helped to solidify its viral status.

The meme will be sold via Raza’s Foundation page on Friday, July 30th, 2021, as a wonderful tribute to the day of friendship.

Other memes have sold recently, including the popular internet meme “Overly Attached Girlfriend,” which sold for $417,000 at an NFT auction in April.