Police sets checkpoints in Karachi to impose Covid lockdown

KARACHI: The police have set up checkpoints in various areas of Karachi to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the Sindh government.

According to reports, on the first day of the lockdown in Karachi, police set up roadblocks in various locations, public transportation was not permitted to travel beyond the roadblocks, and police officers were busy picking up passengers from buses.

Unnecessary evacuees are also being sent back home, and no one is permitted to drive without wearing a facemask.

In comparison to normal days, there is less traffic on the roads, and markets and shops are closed.

Police checkpoints set up on various roads are causing traffic jams in a number of areas. However, passengers continue to travel inside minibuses and on roofs, despite the fact that the ban on pillion riding has not been enforced.

The Sindh government had announced a lockdown yesterday, as you may recall.

Business centres would be closed from 12 p.m. tonight until August 8, according to the notice, with only essential shops open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.