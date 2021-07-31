Pakistan Army organises Multinational Joint Medal Parade at Contingent Headquarters in DRC: ISPR

Force Commander of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Congo Lieutenant General Marcos Affonso Da Costa, witnessed the Multinational Joint Medal Parade organized by Pakistan Army, held at Pakistan Army Contingent Headquarters in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Pakistan Army being one of the largest troops contributing to the UN, for the first time in UN history, organized the multinational Joint Medal parade for the award of the United Nations Medal in recognition of the services and humanitarian efforts rendered by the peacekeepers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here.

Units from China, Indonesia and Uruguay participated along with Pakistani contingent.

Unarmed Combat drills, cultural shows and display of military bands were also part of the event to promote multi-national culture in the UN environment.

Keeping alive the tradition, Pakistani peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves while undertaking challenging tasks of peacekeeping in conflict torn areas.

A large number of military and civilian dignitaries also attended the colorful event.

The conduct of the event has been applauded by the mission headquarter, Force Commander and UN hierarchy.