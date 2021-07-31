Covid positivity ratio rises to 8.46%, 3,187 people in critical condition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to see a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, with 4,950 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

According to the NCOC, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 1,029,811, including 940,164 recoveries, with an infection positivity rate of 8.46 percent.

Statistics 31 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,479

Positive Cases: 4950

Positivity % : 8.46%

Deaths : 65 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 31, 2021

The COVID-19 has claimed 65 more lives in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total death toll to 23,360, according to the NCOC, with 3,187 people in critical condition.

During that time, 58,479 tests were performed.

With 380,093 infections, Sindh province is the most affected in the country, followed by Punjab province with 356,211 infections. With 143,673 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list. So far, 87,304 new infections have been reported in Islamabad, 30,289 in Balochistan, 24,145 in AJK, and 8,096 in Great Britain.

Pakistan also accelerated vaccination efforts to combat the disease, administering a total of 28,743,225 COVID-19 vaccine doses on July 31, including 22,638,911 partial doses and 6,104,314 two doses.