Pakistan condemns India’s politicization of cricket on threatening players to join KPL

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned India’s politicization of cricket by preventing international players from participating in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said “India’s politicization of cricket cannot be condemned enough”.

He termed as “unfortunate and regrettable” the reports where Kashmiri players were denied to share the dressing room with renowned cricket players.

“Depriving young Kashmiri players of the opportunity to share dressing rooms with big names in cricket is unfortunate and regrettable,” he wrote in a tweet.

The reaction came as former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of “trying to prevent” him from participating in KPL and bringing their “political agenda with Pakistan into the equation”.

“Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and try to prevent me from playing in the KPL,” he said. “(They are) also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous.”

Gibbs, who is a part of KPL franchise Overseas Warriors, in a tweet said the BCCI had also threatened to deny him entry in India if he participates in the league.