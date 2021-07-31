Afghan peace is Pakistan’s earnest desire: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire because peace of the two neighbouring countries is interlinked.

Speaking to a 15-member Afghan media delegation who visited GHQ, the COAS said media can act as a bridge to create conducive environment for promoting cultural/social and people-to-people engagement between the two countries. “It is the responsibility of media and people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace. Peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire because peace of the two countries is interlinked”, the COAS said, adding that the spoilers will not be allowed to derail peace process.

Referring to Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime, he said security of borders is in the best interest of the two countries. Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity for the two countries, the COAS highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region.

Appreciating Pak Afghan Youth Forum’s initiative for organising the journalists’ visit, the COAS hoped for more frequent exchange of visits in future. Pak-Afghan youth is the hope for future peace and progress of the region, he said.

The Afghan journalists thanked the COAS for affording them an opportunity for a candid interaction. They also appreciated Pakistan’s sincerity and efforts for Afghan people including hosting of refugees and facilitative role in Afghan peace process.