Sanjrani hails Tehran for restoring power supply to Makran

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani Friday thanked the government of Iran for restoring power supply in Makran division.

Iranian Envoy Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini called on Chairman Senate here at Parliament House.

Senator Kauda Babar was also present during the meeting, said a new release.

The chairman said that the people were facing difficulties due to power outages and they now took a sigh of relief after power restoration in the region.

He said that Pakistan highly valued its bilateral relations with Iran based on shared social and cultural linkages.

Sadiq Sanjrani noted that Pakistan and Iran strive for the development and prosperity of the region.

“Pakistan and Iran are tied with a strong bond of religious, cultural, and neighbourly relations which provide an impetus for enhancing bilateral relations”, he added.

The chairman observed that international cooperation between the two countries was meritorious. Both the countries had had similar perceptions and views on important regional and international issues, he added.

The chairman underscored that the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran should be further cemented and taken to new heights.

While endorsing the views of the Chairman Senate, the Iranian ambassador said that bilateral cooperation between the two countries needed to be further strengthened.

The meeting also discussed discontinuity of electricity in Makran Division, especially in Gwadar. Senator Kauda Babar thanked the chairman Senate and the ambassador of Iran for their cooperation in that regard. “Chairman Senate’s keen and personal interest on the matter helped in resolving the issue,” Senator Kauda Babar highlighted.

Referring to the forthcoming visit of the chairman Senate to Iran, the ambassador briefed him on different aspects of the visit.

“Iran is a friendly country, and this upcoming visit to the country will help in further enhancing bilateral cooperation”, Sanjrani remarked.