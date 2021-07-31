CPEC to create massive jobs: Bajwa

Chairman, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa says fencing of Pak-Iran border is in progress which on completion would help stop cross-border illegal movement and smuggling.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pak-Afghan border fencing has been completed almost, while full efforts are being made to complete the Pak-Iran border fencing.

He lauded the efforts of security officials involved in fencing the borders and said that it was a difficult task which had been completed with success. Asim Saleem Bajwa said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project would generate massive job opportunities particularly for the people of Balochistan.