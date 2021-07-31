‘Hepatitis prevention programme to be made successful’

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has said the program for Prevention and Control of Hepatitis will be made successful. Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, he said it will be his utmost effort to get the required funding for this program. The Special Assistant said a survey was also conducted to check the prevalence of Hepatitis in the country. He said efforts are afoot to provide better treatment services to the Hepatitis patients. Dr. Faisal Sultan said a major success has been achieved in the fight against polio as no polio case has been detected over the last six months.













