Anti-state forces want to destabilise country: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that anti state forces want to destabilize country and we all have to thwart their nefarious designs by forging unity among our ranks to make Pakistan a cradle of peace.

He stated this speaking during a meeting with 28-member delegation of Ulema belonging to various schools of thought, led by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, which called on him at Governor House Lahore and assured of implementation of code of conduct under” Paigham e Pakistan” to ensure maintenance of peace during Muharram.

The delegation comprised Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi and Maulana Masood, the head of the Islamic Democratic Alliance of Pakistan, led by Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad Qasmi, Allama Asif Akbar and Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi among others.

Issues including maintenance of law and order during Muharram and promotion of religious harmony were discussed in the meeting. Addressing the Ulema, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the entire nation salutes the struggle and sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan’s Armed Forces and security agencies for the country and we all stand by them. The role of Pakistan’s security agencies in eradicating terrorism and establishing peace is an example to the world, he added.

Governor Punjab said that decision of the Ulema to ensure the implementation of the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct’ at all levels is welcomed. He assured the Ulema that the government agencies will also cooperate with them in security and other matters to maintain peace during Muharram. He urged the scholars from all schools of thought to fulfill their responsibilities and stressed concerted efforts to ensure peace in Muharram.

Chaudhry Sarwar further said that work being done in Pakistan for the promotion of religious harmony and eradication of sectarianism is exemplary, adding that the law will take its course to curb hate speech on social media during Muharram and stern action will be taken against the responsible persons. Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, said that the flag of national unity and peace Pakistan will always remain high. He said that the conspiracy of the enemies of peace and their nefarious agenda will be thwarted by the scholars and civil society together, adding that peace and brotherhood will be promoted in Pakistan. He said that the Ulema will stand with government institutions to ensure law and order during Muharram.