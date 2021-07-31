Govt to provide health facilities to people at their doorsteps: KP CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday said that the provincial government taking concrete measures under well devised strategy to provide basic healthcare facilities to the people of newly merged districts (NMDs) at their door steps.

In a statement issued here, he said that as an important step to this effect, doctors and other medical staff are being hired for the healthcare service delivery outlets of the merged areas with the aim to improve service delivery in therein.

In light of the special directives of the chief minister, recruitment of as many as 1263 medical staff of different cadres has recently been completed for the merged areas which include 26 Specialist Doctors, 53 Emergency Medical Officers, 251 Medical Officers, 481 Nurses and 452 Paramedics.

The medical staff has been recruited under Accelerated Implementation Program during the current year. Under the program, recruitment of additional 74 Specialist Doctors, 166 Emergency Medical Officers, 49 Medical Officers and a number of paramedics is also in progress which would be completed very soon.

The chief minister said that provision of healthcare facilities to the people of merged areas was the integral part of the government’s priorities adding that his government was taking practical steps for the purpose that has resulted in a significant improvement in the health sector of merged areas.

Mahmood Khan said that recruitment of new healthcare staff would improve healthcare service delivery in the newly merged areas significantly and added that efforts were also underway to ensure availability of medical equipments, medicines and other allied facilities in the healthcare units of the merged areas.