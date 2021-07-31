Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, July 31, 2021


Entry without Covid vaccination banned in Parliament House

News Desk

The Senate Secretariat has decided to impose the entry ban on those who have not received COVID-19 vaccine in the Parliament House.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Upper House secretariat decided to ban the entry of unvaccinated persons in the Parliament House.

A notification has been issued by the secretariat, stating that nobody including guests or employees will be allowed to enter the Parliament House without getting COVID-19 jab. The notification will come into effect from August 2.

It added that many employees of the Parliament House have not received COVID-19 vaccine despite asking for multiple times. The security staff was also informed about the latest order.

