Entry without Covid vaccination banned in Parliament House

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Upper House secretariat decided to ban the entry of unvaccinated persons in the Parliament House.

A notification has been issued by the secretariat, stating that nobody including guests or employees will be allowed to enter the Parliament House without getting COVID-19 jab. The notification will come into effect from August 2.

It added that many employees of the Parliament House have not received COVID-19 vaccine despite asking for multiple times. The security staff was also informed about the latest order.