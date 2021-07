COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board Friday announced that South Africa will visit in September for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s behind closed doors. The three ODI’s will start on September 2 while the T20 tournament will begin on September 10, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. All six matches to be played at the 35,000-capacity Premadasa Stadium in Colombo without spectators.

Schedule:

Day-night ODI games: Sept 2, 4 and 7.

T20 night matches: Sept 10, 12 and 14.