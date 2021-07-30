USA swimmer accuses Russia’s Rylov of doping in Olympics row

TOKYO: American swimmer Ryan Murphy accused Evgeny Rylov of doping after he was beaten by the Russian in the Olympic 200m backstroke on Friday, sparking an angry denial from Moscow. Murphy raised doubts about the result when he claimed he was “swimming in a race that’s probably not clean”. Rylov said he was “surprised” by Murphy’s suggestion. In an explosive statement on Twitter, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said “the broken record is once again playing the song about Russia doping and someone is diligently pressing the button on the English-language propaganda”. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency said Rylov had been tested three times this year and that he was “prepared and clean.” Murphy, the reigning champion, had to settle for silver after being beaten for a second time this week by 24-year-old Rylov, who set an Olympic record of 1min 53.27sec. The Russian won the 100m backstroke on Tuesday. In that event Murphy won bronze, with Kliment Kolesnikov, also competing for the Russian Olympic Committee team, taking silver. In Rio, Rylov claimed bronze behind the victorious Murphy, but the pair have been on opposing trajectories since, with Murphy only breaking 1:54 once, in 2018, while Rylov triumphed at each of the last two world championships. As a nation, Russia are banned from Tokyo 2020 after being found guilty of state-sponsored doping, meaning their athletes cannot use the Russian flag and anthem. But more than 330 Russian athletes have been allowed to compete under the ROC moniker, meaning Russia has a significant presence in Tokyo — and some of their rivals believe their punishment has not been tough enough. Rylov, who has never failed a doping test, said he was innocent.













