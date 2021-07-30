Forex reserves down to $24.876 billion

747133_3701800_sbp3_akhbarAccording to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly report, total liquid forex reserves held by the country have declined by $252 million during last week and stood at $24.876 billion on Jul 23, compared to $25.128 billion on July 16. During the week under review, the SBP reserves decreased by $221 million to reach below the $18 billion mark. Reserves held by the SBP declined to $17.83 billion end of the last week down from $18.05 billion a week earlier. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.046 billion, down $32 million.













