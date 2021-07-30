Honda launches all-new Honda City

Lahore: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched the All-new Honda City, the most anticipated car of 2021. The All-new Honda City was launched at a spectacular event held at Royal Palm Lahore. The HACPL Management comprising Chairman; Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi, President & CEO; Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, Director & Senior Advisor; Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi & Senior Management of HACPL along with our Prestigious Media / Dealers & Corporates were a part of the launch event.

Addressing the guests at the event, Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan introduced the most awaited car of the year while also highlighting Honda’s decades-long legacy of innovation in the automobile industry. He added that the All-new Honda City is the most evolved sedan in its category and perfectly embodies luxury, looks, comfort and safety. The All-new Honda City features cutting-edge technology with performance that signifies innovation making it a timeless work of art.

Mr. Amir Nazir, General Manager Sales & Marketing gave an overview of the car and highlighted the features of All-new Honda City. He also emphasized on how the new model outshines its predecessor in terms of design, performance and features.