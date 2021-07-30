PNCA completes registration process for second online film production course

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has completed registration process for the second online course of film production.

An official of PNCA Film section Asmara told APP that total 18 students has shortlisted for the online classes which start from August 2.

She said that students from all four provinces have registered for the second course, adding that most of applicants were from film backgrounds.

She said that national and international faculty would train and educate students on film production in this programme.

She said that Arts Council was making efforts to create an environment for the youngster to groom their artistic skills in various arts forms.

She said the curriculum is a mix of intellectual understanding, skill-based learning and on-the-ground experience of working in a professional environment.