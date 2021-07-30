Javed Sheikh hints at collaboration with Afghan actors to make films

Veteran actor and director Javed Sheikh hinted at a possible collaboration with Afghan actors in the near future to make films. Javed Sheikh was addressing a session at the two-day Pak-Afghan Media Conclave at the Pakistan National Council of Arts. He said Pakistan and Afghanistan should have cultural exchanges. Sheikh, while clarifying that the idea is just in the nascent stage, said that he desires to take a few actors from Afghanistan and make a movie with Pakistani actors. Actor and director Usman Peerzada said that the two countries should have collaborated over films and art productions decades ago.













