‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ writer reveals secret behind Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone’s chemistry

We hold this truth to be self-evident, that Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have undeniable onscreen chemistry.

From La La Land to Gangster Squad, the longtime co-stars light up every screen they’re on.

But for the 10-year anniversary of their crazy big hit, writer Dan Fogelman revealed a little secret about how they pulled off one of their most romantic moments.

“Ten years. Damn,” Dan tweeted on July 29. “My favourite scene is Gosling and Emma falling in love in bed. All improvised,” he said, likely referring to one scene in which their characters Jacob and Hannah cosy up under the covers and laugh about some of their funniest habits.

“Is this one of those foam pillows from Brookstone?” Hannah asks at the beginning of the montage. “You don’t have one of those ridiculous, um, massage chairs, do you?” He sheepishly confirms, later admitting he has an addiction to the Home Shopping Network, while she opens up about being a “little bossy” growing up.

“Will you do me a kindness? Will you ask me something personal about myself?” he asks at one point, to which she replies, “Okay, fine, I’ll do it and then we bang.”

Dan was not initially impressed by their improvised intimacy, recalling, “I thought everyone had lost their minds and that none of it would be in the movie-I left set early, irritated.”

Now, the This is Us creator realizes that it was pure, spontaneous movie magic. A decade later, Dan confessed, “I’m a dope.”

Of course, it was all part of the job for Ryan and Emma. Off screen, she was reportedly dating Kieran Culkin from 2010 to 2011 and was then linked with her Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield for about four years. Emma found her happily ever after with Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, who popped the question in 2019.

Ryan also started dating one of his co-stars, Eva Mendes, after filming Crazy, Stupid, Love. The Notebook star fell in love with Eva on the set of the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

Emma and Ryan still have a soft spot for one another all these years later. The Cruella actress refers to him as her “dear, wonderful friend,” saying in 2018, “I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan.”