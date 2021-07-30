New Zealand’s security contingent expected to arrive in Pakistan next month

A security contingent from New Zealand is expected to arrive in Pakistan next month.

The New Zealand Cricket Board’s (NZC) security contingent’s report will be a deciding factor on whether the Kiwis will tour Pakistan in a future bilateral series.

According to sources, the NZC has procured the services of security expert Rig Dickson, who will analyse the preparations in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi during his visit.

The series between Pakistan and New Zealand is currently expected to be played in the month of October and September.

Pakistan had suffered tremendously in the past due to the security situation, however recent tournaments and series on home soil have created renewed hope that more top teams will be willing to travel to the country to play cricket.