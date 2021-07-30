Fully vaccinated fans allowed for Guyana T20Is between Windies, Pakistan

The West Indies return to Guyana and fully vaccinated fans will be able to watch the T20 team in action as they continue preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. The reigning T20 World Champions will face-off against Pakistan at the Guyana National Stadium in the final three matches of the PSO Carient Cup on Saturday, July 31; Sunday, August 1, and Tuesday, August 3.

These are the final three T20I matches that the West Indies play in the Caribbean in 2021 prior to the selection of the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Government of The Republic of Guyana and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI), have come together to ensure fully vaccinated fans can be in attendance. Fully vaccinated fans are those who have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine two weeks before the date of the match they will be attending. Spectators will also need to wear facemasks to gain entry to the matches and then keep wearing masks throughout. Fans will also need to remain socially distanced at all times.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “As we make a welcome return to Guyana there is great anticipation and expectation as our passionate loyal supporters will get a chance to see the West Indies in action. This is great news for our fans who we know will be eager to attend the three Osaka Batteries Presents PSO Cup West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is at the National Stadium at Providence. In the build-up to the matches, we have worked with our colleagues at the GCB and the Government makes sure all the necessary protocols are in place and all requirements are met to ensure the safety of players and officials, as well as the spectators to the venue. Our T20 team has been in superb form, and we hope to see them continuing in this vein and give the people of Guyana and the whole of the West Indies plenty to shout about.”