Pakistan strongly rejects India’s ‘baseless’ claims on AJK election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned the Indian charge d’affaires on Friday to categorically reject the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ “false, untenable and self-serving comments” on the recently-held elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The FO, in a statement, said the Indian charge d’affaires was summoned to convey Pakistan’s complete rejection of India’s sham protest and to reiterate Pakistan’s clear and consistent position on the Kashmir dispute.

According to the Foreign Office statement: “India cannot hide the fact that it is in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir. To perpetuate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), India has committed horrendous human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris over the past seven decades, and particularly since 5 August 2019.”

The FO stated the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India has been on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council since 1948, adding that it remains an internationally recognised dispute backed by the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The FO added that the people of AJK “enjoy the fruits of free and participatory electoral process, while IIOJK bleeds under India’s illegal occupation”.

“Despite the solemn commitments made by the Government of India in numerous official communications to the Security Council, to Pakistan, to other states, and to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to abide by and implement the UN Security Council’s resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, India has renege on these commitments over the years,” it added.