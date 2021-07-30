Police to submit challan against Usman Mirza until September 10

ISLAMABAD: In the case involving sexual harassment and torture of a couple, a district and session court in Islamabad ordered police to submit a challan against Usman Mirza and other accomplices until September 10.

The court extended the remand of four suspects, including Usman Mirza, Idris Qayyum Butt, Farhan, and Atta ur Rehman, whose 14-day remand had come to an end today.

While ordering the police to submit a challan in the case, the court also requested that they appear in court on August 13 and 27.

The defendants have been detained at Adyala Jail until September 10.

Earlier, Islamabad police held an identification parade for three suspects who appeared in the video of the couple who were tortured and blackmailed by members of the Usman Mirza gang.

Three suspects were paraded before the police, including two who were filming the video and one who was guarding the apartment door.

According to sources, the affected couple was summoned to Adiala Jail to identify the perpetrators. According to sources, the statement regarding the suspects’ identification parade was included in the case challan.