Scarlett Johansson took a legal action against Disney over ‘Black Widow’, objection declined

Scarlet Johansson, One of the highest paid American actresses, leading light of Avengers, Marriage story and Marvel Superhero movie Black widow, Sued The Disney accusing the company that they ruptured her contacts when it offered the movie on streaming simultaneously in the theatres too.

Disney replied “there was no merit” to the lawsuit, saying it had complied with her contract and it also added “streaming platform had significantly enhanced her (Johansson’s) ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date.”

Scarlett Johansson objected in Los Angeles Superior Court and stated that the dual release strategy had reduced her compensation, based partly on box office receipts from what was assumed to be an exclusive run in cinemas. Black widow debuted on 9 July in theaters and for a $30 charge on the streaming service. Through this action they tried to uplift their streaming service while the Cinemas were closed all around the globe. Scarlett Johansson claimed Disney only wanted to steer the audiences towards their streaming, “where it could keep the revenues for itself while simultaneously growing the Disney+ subscriber base, a proven way to boost Disney’s stock price.”

“Second, Disney wanted to substantially devalue Ms Johansson’s agreement and thereby enrich itself,” the lawsuit said.

“Black Widow,” the story of the Russian assassin transformed into Avenger, This made $80 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over its debut weekend. The movie also made $60 million through Disney+ purchases, Disney said. She also said that her agents approached Disney regarding resolving the issue but they constantly ignored. While the other movie studios had talked and negotiated the payments.

The actress leads the Forbes magazine list of the world’s highest-paid actresses in 2018 and 2019. Scarlett Johansson’s pre-tax earnings totalled $56 million from June 2018 to June 2019.

Disney also offers a same-day streaming when the movie is released starting from Friday for “Jungle Cruise,” an adventure based movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.