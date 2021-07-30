Rupee gains one paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 01 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs161.88 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs161.89. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs161.2 and Rs162.2 respectively. Similarly, the euro appreciated by Rs0.80 and closed at Rs192.18 against the previous day’s trading of Rs191.38, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.47, whereas an increase of Rs1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs225.99 as compared to its last closing of Rs224.74. The exchange rates of Emirati dirham and Saudi riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs44.07 and Rs43.16 respectively.













