Minister assures NKATI of resolving problems

The Sindh government has intensified work on a proposal to establish a new industrial zone ‘NKATI 2.’ The site for NKATI 2 will be finalised with the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI).

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed these views during a meeting with a KATI delegation led by its president, Faisal Moiz Khan, and comprising SVP Shabir Ismail and Syed Yasir Hussain, chairman of the sub-committee on local bodies. The minister said the promotion of trade and industry is a priority of the Sindh government. He directed the Water Board MD to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water to the industries.

Faisal Moiz Khan apprised the minister of the problems faced by the industrialists and said production activities were being severely affected due to non-supply of water to North Karachi industries.

Expressing satisfaction over the assurance of the provincial minister to resolve the issues under discussion at the meeting, the NKATI chief said industrialists would extend all possible cooperation to the Sindh government to increase production activities and promote the industries.