USF initiates Rs2.1b projects in three districts of Sindh

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) through Universal Service Fund (USF) has initiated Rs2.1 billion projects in three districts of Sindh; Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroz and Khairpur, to improve connectivity.

Under this project, a total of 101 towns and Union Councils will be connected through 709.5 km of optic fiber cable, benefiting a population of 2.8 million residents of these areas enabling the communities and ecosystem, on a broader scale, this project will ensure economic prosperity, social inclusiveness, and general networking between communities, said an official of ministry of IT.

During the last three years, he said, the ministry of IT has worked on nine different projects worth Rs8.48 billion, entailing the provision of mobile broadband services and laid down fiber optical network in Sindh.

Through this, 3,227 Muazas from 26 districts and 230 union councils via 1,900km of fiber optic cable has helped connect a population of 17.5 million to the digital world, he added.