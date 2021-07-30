ECP issues notice to Imran Khan for not holding PTI’s intra-party polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for not holding intra-party elections, a private TV channel reported on Thursday.

Under the Elections Act, 2017, all political parties are required to hold intra-party elections on time. The ECP requires political parties to conduct intra-party elections before every five years, and the parties can hold the polls in three or four years as enshrined in their respective constitutions.

The ECP notice has sought reasons from the PTI chief for not holding intra-party polls due on June 13, 2021. In addition to the PTI, the ECP has also issued show-cause notices to two other parties for not holding intra-party elections, including the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

As per the notice, PTI Chairman Imran Khan failed to provide the details of intra-party elections to the ECP on June 13, 2021. The Election Commission has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to respond to the show-cause notice within 14 days and has asked him to explain why the PTI should not be declared ineligible to get an election symbol since the intra-party elections are not held.

“In terms of Section 215 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017, you are required to show cause as to why your party may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming Election(s). Your reply to this show-cause notice should reach this Commission within 14 days of its issuance, failing which Election Commission shall take further action under the law,” the notice read.

It also highlighted that a political party enlisted under the Elections Act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for parliament, provincial assemblies or local government after the submission of the certificate of intra-party elections.